AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Hardy and Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall and Johnny TV

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Hikaru Shida

-Shawn Spears vs. The Blade

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander for the ROH Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. We are taking a hiatus from live coverage of the show and are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.