What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show (coverage help needed)

June 29, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Hardy and Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall and Johnny TV

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Hikaru Shida

-Shawn Spears vs. The Blade

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander for the ROH Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. We are taking a hiatus from live coverage of the show and are looking for a volunteer who is interested in covering Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.