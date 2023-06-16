WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE live events in Cincinnati and Charleston (reports needed), Jungle Boy, Sweet Daddy Siki, Sandman, Ted Arcidi, Rezar, Paul Jones, Ultimate Warrior, Buddy Roberts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show features a Roman Reigns appearance and Jey Uso’s decision. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for our live review as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision premieres Saturday night in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. The show is headlined by CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in a six-man tag match. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett and I will co-host a same night audio review that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday with a Supershow live event with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship. The advertising lists three additional title matches will take place.

-WWE is in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum on Sunday with a Supershow live event with the following advertised matches: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz for the World Heavyweight Championship, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Viking Raiders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sweet Daddy Siki (Reginald Siki) is 83.

-Ted Arcidi is 65.

-The Sandman (James Fullington) is 60.

-Gzim Selmani, who worked as Rezar in the AOP tag team, is 29.

-Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) is 26.

-The late Ultimate Warrior (born James Hellwig) was born on June 16, 1959. He died of a heart attack on April 8, 2014.

-The late Paul Jones (Paul Frederik) was born on June 16, 1942. He died the week of April 18, 2018.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on June 16, 1947. He died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.