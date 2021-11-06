AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated pay-per-view lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.

-Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the finals of the AEW Eliminator tournament for a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

-CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Darby Allin vs. MJF.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. “American Top Team” Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

-Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in a falls count anywhere match.

Powell’s POV: Punk vs. Kingston and the falls count anywhere match were officially announced on AEW Rampage. Miro replaced Jon Moxley in the tournament and defeated Orange Cassidy in the semifinals on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.