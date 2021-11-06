AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-The contract signing for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

-Pac vs. Dax Harwood.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.

-Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay.

-Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

