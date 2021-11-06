ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guest and release date note, next week’s ROH Week By Week match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show is the Championship Edition featuring Bandido vs. Alex Zayne for the ROH World Championship, and Josh Woods vs. LSG for the ROH Pure Championship.

-The November 13 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features “The Righteous” Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch vs. “The Foundation” Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. PJ Black and Flip Gordon, and Beer City Bruiser vs. Caprice Coleman.

-Rocco will be Kevin Eck’s guests on this week’s ROHStrong podcast. The show will be released on Tuesday this week, but will return to its usual Monday release the following week.

-Kenny King vs. Mike Bennett will be the featured match on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the Honor For All special that will stream exclusively for HonorClub subscribers on November 14, the Women’s Division Wednesday match, tickets for ROH Final Battle, and more.