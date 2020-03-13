WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, ROH 18th Anniversary PPV and Past vs. Present events cancelled, MLW/AAA in Mexico, next Raw, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, and NWA events, Matt Jackson, Arnold Skaaland

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with the returns of Jeff Hardy and Paige. The show was moved from its scheduled location of Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena due to the coronavirus outbreak. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-MLW and AAA are running a co-promoted event tonight in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez with Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, and Nino Hamburguesa in the main event, plus Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon defend the AAA Trios Titles against Injustice, and Alex Hammerstone defends the MLW National Openweight Championship against Laredo Kid.

-WWE’s SuperShow event scheduled for Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday has been cancelled..

-WWE’s SuperShow event scheduled for Youngstown, Ohio at Covelli Centre on Sunday has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

-For those who missed it, ROH has cancelled its 18th Anniversary pay-per-view that was scheduled for tonight, and Saturday’s Past vs. Present event. Both shows were scheduled for Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live.

Future Events (note the possibility of changes)

-Monday’s WWE Raw is scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was scheduled to be held in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. The show will now be held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-The next Impact Wrestling date is March 28 in Windsor, Ontario for the Lockdown event on Impact Plus.

-The NWA’s Crockett Cup event is scheduled for April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. The show will be headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship. The NWA will also hold television tapings at the usual GBP Studios in Atlanta on April 20-21.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks is 35.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

