NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 620,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 550,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 11th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating. The March 29, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 626,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home show. The MLW Underground show on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings.