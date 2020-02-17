2/17 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s review of Randy Orton vs. Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match, Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan, Humberto Carrillo and Rusev vs. Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins delivers a sermon

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw on the USA Network

Aired live on February 17, 2020 from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena

[Hour One] The Raw opening video kicked off the show and then pyro shot off on the stage… Tom Phillips noted that it was President’s Day and welcomed viewers to Raw. Phillips was joined on commentary by Jerry Lawler and Byron Saxton…

Randy Orton made his entrance was booed by the live crowd. The broadcast team checked in while standing behind their desk and hyped Drew McIntyre vs. MVP, and Becky Lynch biting back following last week’s angle with Shayna Baszler. Once Orton was in the ring, footage aired of his angle with Matt Hardy.

Orton said he was supposed to face Hardy in a No Holds Barred match, but after what happened last week that would not happen. Orton said Hardy was trying to get cleared backstage, but it would not happen. Orton said the Hardys are known for jumping off the highest of highes and crashing to the lowest of lows.

Matt Hardy’s entrance music played and he walked out in regular clothing while wearing a neck brace. Hardy said that instead of talking about him, Orton should finally explain why he tried to take away Edge’s second chance. “I still want to know what in the hell is wrong with you, Randy Orton,” Hardy said.

Hardy assumed that Orton didn’t like it when he asked him that last week, so he did his best to make him feel the way that Edge felt. Hardy said Orton tried to take his passion away from him, but he can’t because he’s not ready. Hardy said he came to fight Orton. Hardy said the doctors won’t clear him to compete in the match to the surprise of no one.

Hardy said he’s a man of his word and he was there. Hardy said he and Edge have grit and Hardy said he will not die. Hardy admitted that he didn’t know what the future holds for him, but he said it won’t be decided on Orton’s terms. Orton told Hardy that he should have left last week while he could still stand on his own two feet.

Hardy entered the ring. Orton asked Hardy what he was going to do or what could he do if he decided to RKO him where he stood. Orton said Hardy had balls, but he will never understand and no one will ever understand why he did what he did. Orton said he respects Hardy and everything he’s done. Orton said he not only respects Edge, but he loves him like a brother.

“I am sorry,” Orton said. “I am truly sorry.” Orton dropped the mic and left the ring. Orton’s music played as Hardy watched Orton walk to the back. The broadcast team said they were shocked to hear an apology from The Viper. Orton stopped once he made it to the top of the stage, then removed his vest. Hardy went to ringside, grabbed a chair, and returned to the ring.

Orton walked slowly back toward the ring. Orton climbed back onto the apron. Hardy swung the chair at Orton, who ducked. Orton clotheslined Hardy over the top rope. Hardy clutched at his neck and neck brace while selling the attack. Once Hardy got to his feet, Orton dropped him with an RKO. Orton looked conflicted, pounded his own head, then picked up the chair and slammed it over Hardy’s back a couple times.

Orton jabbed the chair onto the neck, chest, and stomach of Hardy. When Hardy got to his knees, Orton hit him from behind with the chair again. Orton went to ringside and grabbed another chair. A referee ran out and tried to talk him down. Orton placed Hardy’s head over the first chair and removed his neck brace while a second referee ran out.

Orton wound up for with the second chair, then stopped and looked at the crowd. Orton turned around and hung his head and then tossed the chair aside. Orton picked up Hardy’s neck brace and tossed it aside before leaving the ring. Orton dragged Hardy to ringside and dumped him onto the floor. Orton knocked the top piece off the ring steps.

Orton spoke into Hardy’s ear, then picked up a chair and started laughing. Orton wound up and slammed the chair down onto Hardy’s head. Orton sat the chair up against the barricade and then sat down and surveyed the damage. The referees checked on Hardy. Orton teased leaving, but he grabbed the other chair. Orton placed Hardy’s head back onto the ring steps and gave him a second Conchairto. “I’m sorry,” Orton yelled twice before storming past EMTs and a stretcher at ringside… [C]

Powell’s POV: I absolutely love this Randy Orton, Edge, and Matt Hardy saga. I’ve followed Orton’s entire career and I can’t think of a time when I’ve been more captivated by his performances. This is outstanding television and pro wrestling at its finest.

1. Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan. The bell rang and Black ran across the ring and hit Rowan with a high knee. Rowan fought back and ended up at ringside. Black went for a moonsault, but Rowan avoided it and caught him with a running cross body block going into a split screen break. [C]

Rowan was in offensive control until Black performed a huracanrana that sent Rowan into the ring post. Black returned to the ring to break the referee’s count, then performed another moonsault onto Rowan on the floor. Back inside the ring, Black blasted Rowan with another high knee and got a two count.

Black went for a spinning kick, but Rowan blocked it. Black avoided the Iron Claw. Rowan powerbombed Black and went for a cover. “Is this an upset?” Lawler asked before Black kicked out. Saxton countered this by saying to think of what an upset it would be if Black beat Rowan, then Lawler oddly agreed. Black caught Rowan with a Black Mass that knocked Rowan to his knees. Black delivered another Black Mass and scored the pin…

Aleister Black beat Erick Rowan in 7:45.

Phillips hyped details on Charlotte Flair’s decision for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match that actually should deserved a bigger buildup. Both men have mostly destroyed enhancement wrestlers over the last few months and so it felt like a big deal to see them work against one another. It could have felt even bigger if it had been framed properly and both men were given mic time to build it up. I’m guessing Lawler got an earful from Vince McMahon or whoever is producing the broadcast team tonight given how quickly Saxton countered Lawler’s upset remark, which was followed by Lawler doing the same. Finally, a local ad aired for the NXT live event in St. Paul on Sunday. It was just a generic ad without any advertised matches.

An ad for Wednesday’s NXT focused on Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong…

Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Once in the ring, she set up a video package on her attack of Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland the night before and then announcing that she would see Ripley at WrestleMania. Flair said she went to Takeover because she wanted to see who was filling Ripley’s head and making her think that she could come to Raw and challenge her.

Flair said she was impressed. She said she thought about how her clas built the foundation of what is now the third brand known as NXT. She said the thing that bothers her is the entitlement of people like Ripley who didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as often as she did to gain and earn the respect that NXT has now. Flair took exception to Ripley coming to Raw and holding up the NXT Title, which Flair said she put on the map.

“Pride comes before the fall,” Flair said. “And I’m going to humble you at WrestleMania. Everyone is the next big thing… until they are not.” Flair let out a woo and a graphic showed the Ripley vs. Flair match for WrestleMania… [C]

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo with logic that was true to Flair’s character. It’s interesting that there was no focus on Bianca Belair, who lost to Ripley on Sunday and was the recipient of a post match shot from Flair.

Phillips hyped the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match for WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia…

2. Riddick Moss vs. Mojo Rawley vs. R-Truth in a Triple Threat for the WWE 24/7 Championship. None of the wrestlers received a televised entrance. Truth performed a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Rawley, who came right back by slamming him onto the mat. Moss rolled Rawley into a pin for the three count. After the match, Rawley went after Truth, who ended up putting him down with a scissors kick…

Riddick Moss beat Mojo Rawley and R-Truth in 2:00 in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Saxton hyped McIntyre vs. MVP for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Moss still hasn’t said a word on Raw television, and Rawley still can’t catch a real break. They referenced an angle they did at an appearance earlier in the day, so the 24/7 rules are still in place despite the fact that they are also having standard matches for the title.



