WWE announces the women’s Elimination Chamber match participants, winner to face Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match for the March 8 Elimination Chamber event. The winner will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I wrongly assumed they would simply announce the Lynch vs. Baszler match for WrestleMania while making the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Baszler and Roman Reigns feel like the heavy favorites for the two Elimination Chamber matches at this point.



