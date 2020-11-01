AEW Dark preview: Fifteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. VSK

-John Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jersey Muscle

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-D3 vs. Will Hobbs

-Darby Allin vs. BSHP King

-Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks

-Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson

-Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black vs. Brandi Rhodes vs. Red Velvet

-“Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navaro

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryzin

-Sean Maluta vs. Alex Chamberlain vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

-Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

-Lei’D Tapa vs. KiLynn King

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see former Impact Wrestling Knockouts regular Lei’D Tapa on the Dark lineup. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



