ROH launching a weekly podcast, first guest announced

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release to announce Monday’s launch of the ROHStrong podcast.

The premiere episode of the ROHStrong podcast, the official podcast of Ring of Honor Wrestling, drops this Monday and features “The Villain” Marty Scurll as the guest.

Hosted by veteran pro wrestling journalist Kevin Eck, the ROHStrong podcast will pull back the curtain for in-depth conversations with ROH stars and others about ROH and a variety of topics. Fans can expect the podcast to be both revealing and entertaining.

In Episode 1, Scurll opens up about his role behind the scenes in ROH and his vision for the company, how close he was to signing with another promotion and why he decided to stay with ROH, the challenge of being in a management position while still performing as a top in-ring talent, and more.

The podcast is part of the #ROHStrong initiative, which strives to connect ROH talent and fans during these challenging times and spread the message that our unity will strengthen our resolve.

Click https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/rohstrong to listen to Episode 1 on Monday and keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for information regarding future episodes.

Powell’s POV: I am looking forward to hearing the first show to get a feel for the format and whether it will be a straight forward show or if the wrestlers will be in-character to some extent. With the teaser mentioning that Scurll is “in a management position,” it gives me hope that it will go light on the kayfabe style.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

