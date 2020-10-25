WWE Hell in a Cell lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in an I Quit match inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias.

-Otis vs. The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract.

Powell's POV: Join me for live coverage of Hell in a Cell beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. WWE is advertising Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett for the Kickoff Show. The main card starts at 6CT/7ET.



