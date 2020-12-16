What's happening...

NXT TV preview: No. 1 contender’s match, Karrion Kross returns to the ring, two additional matches

December 16, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne for an NXT Title shot.

-Karrion Kross returns to action.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm.

-Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: The winner of O’Reilly vs. Dunne will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship on the January 6 “New Year’s Evil” edition of NXT TV. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available for Dot Net Members.

