MLW Fusion preview: Opera Cup tournament semifinal match, handicap match, Alex Hammerstone returns, double debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-ACH vs. Tom Lawlor in the semifinals of the Opera Cup tournament.

-MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone returns.

-Mads Krugger vs. two wrestlers in a handicap match.

-Bu Ku Dao vs. LA Park Jr. in a debut match for both men.

Powell’s POV: The winner of ACH vs. Lawlor will face Low Ki in the finals of the tournament. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.