Impact Wrestling running “Best Of” shows over holiday weeks, first match of 2021 announced

December 16, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling will be running “Best of 2020” shows on the last two Tuesdays of the year. The shows will also include awards. The show will return to its usual format on January 5 with a show featuring Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards.

Powell’s POV: It’s actually too bad that Impact planned to go into “best of” mode for the holiday weeks, as they risk losing some of the momentum that’s been established by AEW Champion Kenny Omega appearing on the show. That said, Omega is scheduled to take part in the Genesis pay-per-view main event, so hopefully they can pick up right where they left off in the new year.

