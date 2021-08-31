8/31 NXT TV results: Powell’s review of Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland, Johnny Gargano vs. LA Knight, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea in a non-title match, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson, Sarray vs. Mandy Rose, Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV

Taped August 24, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired August 31, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] The broadcast team of Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in during the opening match entrances…

1. Mandy Rose (w/Gigi Dolan, Jacy Jayne) vs. Sarray. Rose performed a nice fallaway slam and then kipped up. There were dueling chants for the two wrestlers. Sarray came back with a leg lock and then bridged and put her hands round Rose’s chin. Rose apparently gouged the eye of Sarray, who released the hold.

A short time later, Sarray dropkicked Rose and knocked her down. Sarray followed up with another dropkick on Rose, who was seated by the ropes and knocked to ringside. Jayne grabbed a towel and covered the face of Rose, who was led away by Jayne and Dolan while the referee counted her out.

Sarray defeated Mandy Rose via count-out at 6:45.

Powell’s POV: So Rose will end up with a minor blemish that will cause her to freak out and claim she’s a monster? A strange finish that actually protected both women and I guess we’ll see what it means for Rose. By the way, I’m filling in for John Moore, who needed a rare night off. He claims he had a meeting, but I suspect that “meeting” is a fantasy football draft. ‘Tis the season, as I’ll be out tomorrow night at my first fantasy auction of the year. Speaking of which, check out our friends at MyFantasyLeague.com if you’re in need of an excellent home for your leagues.

Tommaso Ciampa delivered a promo while seated in the backstage area. He said he is NXT and he would fight for his his home and his family and even “good ol’ toothless Timmy.” Ciampa said a motivated Ciampa is a scary Ciampa. He stood up and kicked his chair before storming away…

The broadcast team hyped Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson for after the break… The brief “NXT Coming” video aired… [C]

2. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Duke Hudson. O’Reilly had his ribs taped on his left side. Hudson whipped O’Reilly into the corner. O’Reilly sold rib pain. Hudson mocked him by playing air guitar. O’Reilly came back briefly, but Hudson performed a gut-buster heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

O’Reilly caught Hudson in a guillotine. Hudson stood up and drove O’Reilly into the corner to break the hold. Hudson performed a nice overhead belly to belly suplex and covered O’Reilly for a near fall. O’Reilly ended up on the apron. Hudson went for a big boot, but O’Reilly avoided it and performed a couple of dragon screw leg whips. O’Reilly went up top and delivered a knee drop to the back of Hudson’s knee. O’Reilly applied a heel hook and got the submission win…

Kyle O’Reilly beat Duke Hudson in 11:55.

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov was shown walking backstage… [C]

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match. O’Reilly selling an injury made this interesting. I even thought there was a slight chance that Hudson would steal a win due to O’Reilly’s injury to start a brief feud between them. It’s good to see the ongoing in-ring improvement from Hudson, who previously worked as Brendan Vink.