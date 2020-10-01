Billy Corgan announces the NWA will return, notes today’s anniversary

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On the one year anniversary of the first NWA Powerrr television taping, NWA President Billy Corgan announced that the company will be back. “I can only say to our great fans, hang in there,” Corgan wrote. “We are currently talking about bringing back Powerrr very soon, even if it means we can’t have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work.” Read his full statement below or via NWA Twitter Page.

Powell’s POV: It’s great to hear that the promotion will return. The pandemic preventing fans from attending events has obviously hurt every pro wrestling company, but it’s hard to imagine NWA Powerrr without fans in attendance. Despite the fact that the studio holds a small number of fans, those fans are a huge part of the Powerrr experience. Of course, these are strange times and the NWA must adapt like everyone else, so I look forward to seeing what they come up with.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...