10/1 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 8 results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Sanada, Kenta vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano in B-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 8”

October 1, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji fought Gabriel Kidd to a draw.

2. Juice Robinson beat Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. beat Hirook Goto in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yoshi-Hashiin a B-Block tournament match.

5. Evil beat Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Sanada beat Tetsuya Naito in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi with six points, Kazuchika Okada with four points, Shingo Takagi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Yujiro Takahashi with no points.

The current B-Block leaders are Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano with six points, Evil, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kenta with four points, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Sanada with two points.

The A-Block continues Monday in Kagawa at Takamatsu City General Gymnasium with the following tournament matches: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi, Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White, Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.

The B-Block continues Thursday in Hiroshima at Sun Plaza Hall with the following matches: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson vs. Evil, Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano.



