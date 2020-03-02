WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show featuring John Cena and Goldberg

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.687 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the previous episode’s 2.484 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the adults 18-34 and 18-49 demographics for broadcast networks. The show also won the male 18-49 demographic. The show featured the return of John Cena and Goldberg’s first appearance since winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

