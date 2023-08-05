What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

August 5, 2023

WWE SummerSlam Poll: Grade the overall show

 
WWE SummerSlam Poll: Vote for the best match

 
Readers Comments (2)

  1. CJ Bunker August 5, 2023 @ 11:18 pm

    awful show….obviously reigns was going to win but like that?…jimmy turns on jey…thats the booking…..fire these bookers cause they have to be liberal and have no common sense and no imagination….all it is is rinse and repeat….its not getting old….its beyond old now……and detroit crowd was flat all night tells u all u need to know lmao

  2. Tony August 6, 2023 @ 12:21 am

    People out here acting like Jimmy has rejoined the Bloodline. He may still be out but he doesn’t want Jey to turn into what Roman has turned into by being Tribal Chief.

    Sometimes people think irrationally. Jimmy could truly believe that costing Jey the match so he doesn’t become corrupted by being tribal chief like Roman has is the best thing for him and can’t understand that what he did was wrong.

