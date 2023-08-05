WWE SummerSlam polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show August 5, 2023 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE SummerSlam Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE SummerSlam Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match Logan Paul vs. Ricochet SummerSlam Battle Royal pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicssummerslamwwewwe summerslam
awful show….obviously reigns was going to win but like that?…jimmy turns on jey…thats the booking…..fire these bookers cause they have to be liberal and have no common sense and no imagination….all it is is rinse and repeat….its not getting old….its beyond old now……and detroit crowd was flat all night tells u all u need to know lmao
People out here acting like Jimmy has rejoined the Bloodline. He may still be out but he doesn’t want Jey to turn into what Roman has turned into by being Tribal Chief.
Sometimes people think irrationally. Jimmy could truly believe that costing Jey the match so he doesn’t become corrupted by being tribal chief like Roman has is the best thing for him and can’t understand that what he did was wrong.