Impact Wrestling Rebellion, WWE Smackdown in Albany, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE weekend events (reports needed) Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Poughkeepsie, New York at MJN Convention Center. The show is headlined by Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show includes Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings. The show returns this week after taking the week off due to the NJPW show in Chicago last Saturday.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Montgomery, Alabama at Garrett Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event with the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

-WWE is in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Binghamton, New York at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 44. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 36.