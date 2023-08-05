WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Title, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam

Streamed live August 5, 2023 on Peacock

Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field



Kickoff Show Notes: There are no matches advertised. The panel was set up on floor of the venue and featured Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg.

The latest graphic for the SummerSlam battle royal lists the following entrants: LA Knight, AJ Styles, The Miz, Austin Theory, Karrion Kross, Cameron Grimes, Apollo Crews, Santos Escobar, Tommaso Ciampa, Ridge Holland, Butch, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, Grayson Waller, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Erik, Ivar, JD McDonagh, Rick Boogs, Otis, Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

WWE SummerSlam Main Card

Kid Rock narrated the opening video… Michael Cole checked in on commentary and was accompanied by Corey Graves. Samantha Irvin delivered the introductions for the opening match…

1. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet. Cole brought up Ricochet and Irvin being engaged. Graves pointed out that she was wearing the same colors as Paul, who took a sip of his energy drink prior to the match. Ricochet rubbed the top of Ricochet’s head. Ricochet responded with a slap.

Ricochet sent Paul to ringside. Ricochet teased a dive to the floor. Paul covered up, but Ricochet bounced off the ropes and struck a pose. Back inside the ring, Paul dropped Ricochet with an elbow to the face. Paul followed up a short time later with a neckbreaker on the floor.

Paul went to the floor and told Irvin that he was going to hurt Ricochet, then tossed him back inside the ring. Paul performed a running powerslam and covered Ricochet for a two count. Paul hit Ricochet with a big boot and then performed a leg drop for a two count. Cole said Paul labeled that sequence the Hogan Paul.

Ricochet rallied and executed a standing moonsault for a two count. Paul came right back with a big back body drop. Paul performed a springboard clothesline. Both men ended up at ringside where Ricochet performed a Spanish Fly.

Moments later, Paul stood in the ring and flipped over the top rope into a Buckshot Lariat on the floor. Back in the ring, Paul executed a crossbody block and a standing moonsault for a near fall. Ricochet avoided a charging Paul, who crashed into the ring post casing.

Ricochet got Paul on the top rope and performed what Cole called a hurricane neckbreaker. Ricochet executed a springboard clothesline and a standing moonsault. Paul came back with a backflip into a tornado DDT for a near fall. Ricochet rallied with a Recoil.

Ricochet went up top and sold rib pain before going for a shooting star press, which gave Paul time to put his knees up. Paul rolled Ricochet into a pin for a near fall. Paul dropped Ricochet face first and then kipped up. Paul performed a springboard frogsplash for another near fall.

Paul wound up for a punch, but Ricochet caught him with a kick. Ricochet performed a detonation kick and then executed a moonsault from the middle of the rope for another near fall. Ricochet dragged Paul to the opposite corner and put the boots to him. Ricochet went up top and attempted a 630 splash that Paul avoided.

A man appeared at ringside and put a pair of brass knuckles on Paul’s hand. Paul blasted Ricochet with a punch and scored the pin. Paul quickly tucked the brass knuckles in his tights…

Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in 18:00.

After the match, Irvin announced Paul as the winner. Paul taunted her by asking her to do it another time. Irvin was shown looking disgusted while Paul played to the crowd…

Powell’s POV: A really hot opening. Both guys brought it and Paul extended his streak of strong matches. It’s not a surprise to see Paul go over. This felt like a bounce back match for him on paper following his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. But I like that they protected Ricochet, who seems to be developing a little momentum.

Footage aired of Sheamus arriving in a WWE monster truck. He exited the passenger’s seat and joined Ridge Holland and Butch while the broadcast team hyped the battle royal for later in the show…

A video package recapped the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes feud… Entrances for the match took place. Cole said it was possibly the most important match of Cody’s career (um, WrestleMania 39?)…

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Cody’s mother was shown in the front row. Lesnar went right at Lesnar right before the opening bell rang. Lesnar suplexed him. Cody came back with two Disaster Kicks. Cody went for a third, but Lesnar stuffed it.