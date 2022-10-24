WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match

-Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

Powell's POV: WWE added Anderson vs. Balor since our last update. Tonight's Raw will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.