WWE Backlash France lineup: The advertised matches for next month’s premium live event, listed start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash France premium live event that will be held on Saturday, May 4 in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.
-Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles or LA Knight
-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
Powell’s POV: The winner of the AJ Styles vs. LA Knight match on Friday’s Smackdown will challenge Rhodes for the championship. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. The event will stream live in the United States on Peacock.
