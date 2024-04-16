WWE Backlash France lineup: The advertised matches for next month’s premium live event, listed start time

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Backlash France premium live event that will be held on Saturday, May 4 in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena.

-Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against AJ Styles or LA Knight

-Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: The winner of the AJ Styles vs. LA Knight match on Friday’s Smackdown will challenge Rhodes for the championship. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. The event will stream live in the United States on Peacock.