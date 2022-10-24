Laredo Kid hospitalized following emergency surgery

CategoriesImpact News MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Laredo Kid underwent emergency surgery on Monday morning for an undisclosed ailment. “He was conscious a little while ago thank God and aware of the situation so that we could let his family and close friends know,” reads a portion of the statement released via his Instagram Page. “We hope that in the next few hours he improves and is more stable.”

Powell’s POV: The statement was written in Spanish, but the English translation can be read in full below. Kid wrestled El Hijo Del Vikingo in Mexico for the AAA promotion on Sunday. He also works for Impact Wrestling and is in the tournament for the vacant X Division Championship. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery from surgery.

“I don’t know how or where to start with this news. Yesterday, unfortunately, @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital at the end of the championship fight in Monterrey. He had to undergo surgery in the early hours of an emergency. GAD does for a little while he was conscious and aware of his situation to notify family + closest friends. We hope that in the next few hours, days his situation will improve and become stable. Fans, promoters, friends, relatives and colleagues from Laredo, I will try to be aware of messages and be able to respond to most *Promoters/events* with scheduled dates in the following months due to the seriousness of what happened, the recovery time is not yet known, any questions or comments I will be answering msg , emails, for the moment avoid calls. Thank you very much to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being on the lookout all morning and to my closest people thank you for the support. Send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that he gets out of this soon “