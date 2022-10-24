Kevin Nash says his son Tristen’s death was caused by a seizure that triggered cardiac arrest

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash released a new edition of his “Kliq This” podcast on Monday and spent the episode discussing the death of his son Tristen, who died at age 26 on October 19. Nash stated that Tristen suffered a seizure and and went into cardiac arrest. Tristen was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The full podcast is available via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Nash stated that he and his son had recently given up drinking cold turkey. He added that Tristen had a high IQ and had Asperger’s syndrome. Nash was also complimentary of the medical workers who tried to save his son. I have no idea how Nash was able to get through this podcast. I continue to offer him and his wife my condolences on their tragic loss.