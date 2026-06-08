WWE Raw preview: KQOTR four-ways, two title matches set for this afternoon’s show in Paris

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints in a King of the Ring match

-Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Ring match

-Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Penta vs. Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

-Oba Femi opens the show

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Paris, France, at Accor Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams this afternoon on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. This event concludes the WWE European tour, meaning that Friday’s Smackdown and next week’s Raw will return to their usual 7CT/8ET start times. My same-day audio review of Raw will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).