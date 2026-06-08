WWE Smackdown preview: The last four-way King and Queen of the Ring matches

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Gunther reveals his stipulation for challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor in a four-way King of the Ring match

-Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in a four-way Queen of the Ring tournament match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Cody vs. Gunther match for the WWE Championship was announced for the June 19 Smackdown in Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).