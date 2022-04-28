Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Drew Gulak, Violent J, Alex Riley, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido, Billy Travis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Josh Alexander vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship in a rematch from Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes the contract signing for Ilja Dragunov vs. Jordan Devlin for the NXT UK Championship match that will be held on the show’s 200th episode. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. The show did not air last week. My review will be available after the show tonight or on Friday (depending on the timely availability of a screener) along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 33 percent of our post show poll voters. C finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 50.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 41.

-Drew Gulak is 35.

-Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.

-The late Billy Travis (Gary Mize) was born on April 28, 1961. He died of an apparent heart attack at age 41 on November 23, 2002