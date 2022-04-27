What's happening...

04/27 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Wardlow vs. Lance Archer, Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight, 10-man tag match

April 27, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Wardlow vs. Lance Archer, Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight, 10-man tag match, and more (36:45)…

Click here for the April 27 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.