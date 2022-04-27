04/27 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Wardlow vs. Lance Archer, Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight, 10-man tag match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky in a ladder match for the TNT Title, Wardlow vs. Lance Archer, Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a Philadelphia Street Fight, 10-man tag match, and more (36:45)…

Click here for the April 27 AEW Dynamite audio review.

