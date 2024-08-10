AEW Collision results (8/10): Powell’s review of Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland holds an open challenge eliminator match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 57)

Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington

Aired live August 10, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired… Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Arkady Aura was the ring announcer. Entrances for the opening tag team match took place…

1. Darby Allin and Hologram vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling, Ariya Daivari). Sterling had his right arm in a sling. He cut a promo on his way to the ring and insulted the Texas fans. Daivari also spoke about how Hologram’s face would be permanently black and blue after this match.

Allin, who had athletic tape on his right shoulder, performed a Destroyer on Nese for an ealry near fall. Woods tagged in and executed a gut-wrench suplex on Allin. Woods followed up with another suplex and then taunted Hologram.

Nese tagged in and was caught in an inside cradle by Allin for a two count. Allin went for a tag, but Woods pulled Hologram off the apron to stop it. Nese rolled up Allin for a near fall.

A graphic had a countdown clock to Swerve Strickland’s open challenge at roughly the top of the hour. Hologram took a hot tag and worked over both opponents. Woods and Nese battled back and hit a double team move. Woods had Hologram pinned, but Allin broke it up.

Hologram ran the ropes and had his legs grabbed by Sterling. Allin performed a Coffin Drop onto Sterling and Daivari. Hologram rolled Woods into a pin and got the three count…

Darby Allin and Hologram defeated Tony Nese and Josh Woods in 8:45.

Powell’s POV: Good tag team action with the obvious outcome.

Dustin Rhodes narrated a video package about Texas Bull Rope matches. He noted that his father put bull rope on his wrist in 1978 and set the standard for brutality. Dustin said he’s been in bull rope matches and you don’t agree to be in one unless you’re prepared to put your body through hell and drag your opponent. Dustin said Thunder Rosa embodies the Texas spirit, and Deonna Purrazzo is a ruthless mastermind. “Arlington ain’t gonna be the same after this,” Dustin closed…

Powell’s POV: That was great. AEW often fails to present key matches properly, but they got it right this time.

Entrances for the Texas Bull Rope match took place…

2. Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match. Schiavone noted that Dustin spoke in the video about dragging opponents and how there are bull rope matches where the goal is to touch all four corners, but he stated that this match would end via pinfall or submission.

Purrazzo battered Rosa’s head with the cowbell on the bull rope. Rosa bled heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Rosa pulled Purrazzo from the ropes and tossed her onto a few chairs that were in the middle of the ring. Rosa covered Purrazzo for a two count.

Rosa wedged a chair in between the ropes and ran Purrazzo’s head into it. There was also a table leaned in the opposite corner. Rosa dropkicked a chair into the face of the seated Purrazzo in the corner. Rosa covered Purrazzo, who was also bleeding from the forehead, for a two count.

Rosa went up top and was cut off. Purrazzo hung up Rosa in a tree of woe and then jabbed a chair into her abdomen several times. Purrazzo speared Rosa, who fell from the ropes and was covered for a two count. The crowd chanted for tables.