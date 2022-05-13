WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in South Carolina and Virginia (reports needed), Scarlett Boudreaux, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Jumbo Tsuruta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. The show includes Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members and our Patreon Patrons will hear my exclusive audio review later tonight.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The show includes Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 5CT/6ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review afterward.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Florence, South Carolina at Florence Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main Event” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-WWE is in Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, Theory vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship, and Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Rodman is 61.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) is 58.

-Jimmy Yang is 41.

-Scarlett Bordeaux (Elizabeth Chihaia) is 31.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000 at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.