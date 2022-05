CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 in an Apocalypto match, King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr. vs. El Dragon vs. Hijo de LA Park for the Caribbean Championship, and Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta, and more (15:15)…

Click here for the May 12 MLW Fusion audio review.

