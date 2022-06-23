Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Brandi Rhodes, Jessica McKay

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s Slammiversary event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-We had a technical glitch with our WWE Smackdown poll this week. I attended the show in person and gave it a B+ grade, primarily for the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match and the surprise appearance of Brock Lesnar.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brandi Rhodes is 39.

-Jessica McKay is 33. She also worked as Billie Kay in WWE.