AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s Forbidden Door go-home show

June 23, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix

-Jeff Cobb vs. Cash Wheeler

-Hook vs. The DKC

-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in tag team action

Powell’s POV: The Forbidden Door countdown special will air on TNT immediately after Rampage on Friday. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin McGuire has the night off, so I will be handling the same night Rampage audio review, which will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 23, 2022 @ 9:15 am

    That’s the kind of card that will make people want to go home.

    Mushmouth against Botch Fenix.
    Steady Diet of Corn Cobbs against Cash.
    Hook against a guy who is billed at 5’8″ 154.
    The No Charisma Express in a women’s tag match?

    It’s almost like Tony is bored with his toy and is trying to break it.

    Reply

