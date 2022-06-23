AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s Forbidden Door go-home show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix

-Jeff Cobb vs. Cash Wheeler

-Hook vs. The DKC

-Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb in tag team action

Powell’s POV: The Forbidden Door countdown special will air on TNT immediately after Rampage on Friday. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin McGuire has the night off, so I will be handling the same night Rampage audio review, which will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).