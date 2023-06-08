AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in an Eliminator match

-Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s Championship

-Darby Allin, Sting, Keith Lee, and Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Toa Leona, and Bishop Kaun

-Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

Powell's POV: The winner of Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose in a four-way match on Friday's Rampage will challenge Storm. Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Friday's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.