AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy.
-Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks.
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “SCU” Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.
-AEW Champion Jon Moxley appears.
-Britt Baker returns.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.
Be the first to comment