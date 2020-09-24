AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “SCU” Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley appears.

-Britt Baker returns.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.