What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

September 24, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy.

-Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “SCU” Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley appears.

-Britt Baker returns.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode of Dynamite.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.