NXT Takeover lineup: Three title matches set

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover event that will be held on Sunday, October 4 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: O’Reilly won the Gauntlet Eliminator to earn the NXT Title match, and LeRae won the women’s battle royal to earn her title shot. NXT has a lot of work to do to push this Takeover and only one episode of their weekly television show left to do it.