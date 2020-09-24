9/24 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Day 4 results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Evil vs. Yoshi-Hashi, Juice Robinson vs. Kenta, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano, and Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada in B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “G1 Climax Tournament Day 4”

September 24, 2020 in Hokkaido, Japan at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Streamed live on New Japan World

1. Yota Tsuji beat Yuya Uemura.

2. Hirooki Goto pinned Sanada in a B-Block tournament match.

3. Toru Yano pinned Hiroshi Tanahashi in a B-Block tournament match.

4. Juice Robinson pinned Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

5. Evil pinned Yoshi-Hashi in a B-Block tournament match.

6. Tetsuya Naito pinned Zack Sabre Jr. in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current A-Block point leaders are Will Ospreay, Taichi, and Jay White with four points, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.

The current point leaders in the B Block are Tetsuya Naito, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with four points, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Evil, Hirooki Goto with two points, and Sanada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Yoshi-Hashi with no points.

The A-Block continues Sunday in Hyogo at Kobe World Hall with the following tournament matches: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi vs. Yujiro Takahashi.

The B-Block continues Tuesday in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall with the following matches: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano vs. Evil, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...