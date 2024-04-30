AEW Collision rating: Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW Champion

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 621,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 461,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Obviously, having an NBA playoff game as a lead-in was responsible for the big boost. The numbers likely would have been even stronger had the NBA game not been a complete blowout. Saturday’s Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.