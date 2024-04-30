What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: Swerve Strickland’s first promo as AEW Champion

April 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 621,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 461,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Obviously, having an NBA playoff game as a lead-in was responsible for the big boost. The numbers likely would have been even stronger had the NBA game not been a complete blowout. Saturday’s Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.

