AEW Rampage rating: The latest Saturday night edition featuring the Parking Lot Fight, combined numbers for the three-hour block with AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 293,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from 397,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for the three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 512,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. Last week’s three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The big difference was that this week’s Collision had a strong lead-in from an NBA Playoff game. One year earlier, the April 28, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Friday afternoon edition.