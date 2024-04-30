AEW Rampage rating: The latest Saturday night edition featuring the Parking Lot Fight, combined numbers for the three-hour block with AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 293,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from 397,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for the three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 512,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. Last week’s three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The big difference was that this week’s Collision had a strong lead-in from an NBA Playoff game. One year earlier, the April 28, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Friday afternoon edition.
