Christian Cage looks back on working with Kenny Omega, mentions AEW stars with upside, explains why he won WWE’s Intercontinental Title at a house show

ET Canada interview with Christian Cage

Christian Cage on headlining in a match with Kenny Omega: For me, it’s one of those things where I had heard the buzz about Kenny for years, but I’d never really seen a full match of his until he was really kind of on top in New Japan [Pro Wrestling]. And when I watched his matches at that point, I was thinking, ‘Damn, if I could have gotten the ring with this guy, we could have done some special stuff.’ It was what-ifs, you know, like dream match type stuff. To be actually able to get in there and have a couple of matches with him. We had the match in the first episode of ‘Rampage’ where I beat him for the Impact Title. Hey, we’re one-on-one we still have to have that the rubber match here at some point down the line. It was huge. To be able to headline, to this point, the biggest pay-per-view that AEW has ever put on it is, it’s pretty special. It’s not lost on me that opportunity that I had to main event that pay-per-view. It’s pretty big.”

Cage on young AEW stars with the most potential, outside of Jungle Express: “I think there are the obvious ones like MJF. He is very gifted on the microphone and that sometimes even overshadows the fact that he’s very good in the ring. And I look at a guy like Ricky Starks, who is also super talented. He can really talk. He’s got that kind of aura about him, there’s something there with him. He has the potential to be a huge star. Those are the kind of two guys off the top of my head that I think are pretty damn good.”

Cage on winning Intercontinental Title from Booker T at a 2003 house show in Des Moines: “It was a legit injury but he was taking time off after that match to heal up. But it was a legit injury… It was also one of those cool things to keep some interest in live events going. When big things happen on them, and at that time no title changes were really happening on live events. It was something to kind of get some chatter going.”