McGuire’s Monthlies: WWE did Zoey Stark dirty, The MJF Era, AI in pro wrestling, May predictions for Cody Rhodes, Aleister Black, WWE Backlash, AEW DON, and ROH Supercard of Honor

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

The most antiquated thing you can do in pro wrestling media in 2026 is write about pro wrestling once a month. The landscape changes by the tweet (or … um … X post). Everyone and their best friend’s best friend’s aunt’s nephew has a podcast ready to dissect the latest rumor, angle, program, television show, and passive aggressive social media post that just happened 30 seconds from now. Offering something up at the beginning of each month is an exercise in idiocy, a lesson in pointlessness and an assurance that your *thoughts* will quickly be forgotten.

So, all right. Let’s write about pro wrestling once a month.

WWE IS IN NEED OF A HEART TRANSPLANT



In my mind, there are only three reasons someone would ever want to pursue being a professional wrestler as a living. One, you were born into it (live the business from an early age and it might become all you know). Two, you were a massive die-hard fan who went through all the states of fandom by the time you were in your teenage years, you found a way to try it out, fell in love with it, and absolutely could not live without doing it for the rest of your life (hey, it can happen). Or three, because you’re an ex-pro athlete of some kind, you thought your life would be sports-related but something derailed that, and yet you still have the size, look, and vanity that makes pro wrestling a logical, can’t-miss place to land (though there are exceptions … cough … Omos … cough).

It’s a curiosity of mine I’ll never grasp. There are so many stories of people in their late teens/early 20s who once competed on the LSU gymnastics team (or something), figured pro wrestling might be an option (or something), gave the WWE system a try (or something) and five years later, got chewed up, spit out, and never heard from again. Those aren’t the people you typically see pop up on the independent circuit six months later. For so many of them, they rest firmly on a milk carton.

But what about the people in their late 20s/early 30s? You took it this far. Maybe you get a crack at The Big Time after a decade or so in the business. You do what you can, be a good soldier, lose when you’re asked to lose, be a consummate professional at every turn. Then, in one freak accident on one freak night, you injure your ACL, MCL, and meniscus in one fell swoop against Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. You take a year to work your way back. You do everything right. You’re even cleared to compete. Then, within a week or two, you’re told you don’t have a job anymore.

Enter Zoey Stark.

Why? Because that’s what happened to her when WWE announced its traditional post-WrestleMania cuts on April 24. The list of dismissals felt exceptionally long this year and while there was a notable share of surprising names (like, it should be noted, there always is), the one that stuck out to me the most was Stark. It’s the classic “WWE isn’t fair” tale — and perhaps the one that makes me take issue with them the most: Someone is on the shelf for a long period of time and right when they’re ready to come back, you cut them loose without giving them a fair shot at regaining their spot on the roster.

It’s infuriating for a million reasons, but here’s one that drips of hypocrisy: With the synergistic reality of corporate America now running the entire operation formerly known as the WWF into a sea of Slim Jim tables and Dude Wipe billboards, why does this company stay married to this practice of firing people after they aren’t around due to injury? I thought this left when Vince McMahon left? And I thought TKO/Endeavor was here to make things more reasonable for the talent, make things more like either pro sports or pro entertainment and not engage in these antiquated practices that were found during the days when pro wrestling was built in smoky back rooms?

Think about it. If you’re a talent in WWE right now and you just saw this woman suffer an injury that took her out for a year … only for her to come back … to receive her pink slip almost immediately … does that not strike fear inside of you? Do you not worry, despite the assurances some may give you within the company, that if you get unlucky on a random Monday night in May that you just may well be out of the only job for which you’ve spent years grinding? I mean, if we’re saying house shows are antiquated, can’t we say this idea is just as much an outdated practice?

I’m not the first to say it and this isn’t the first time you’ve heard it, but the way WWE treats its employees is shameful. Disrespectful. Inhumane, even. I’ve never been mistaken for the biggest Zoey Stark fan the universe has ever seen, but when I read her name as part of the cuts list, my immediate thought was … well, what now? Really. What does she do? She turned 32 this year. She’s been wrestling since 2013, but didn’t really catch a break until NXT happened and then even there, she wasn’t an NXT A-lister. On WWE’s main roster, she was mostly a bit player — but one who earned her spot, one who worked for a decade to get there and then got there, which in its own right should earn her a fair amount of respect.

And now it’s gone. Does she go back to the independent circuit? Land in the abyss that is AEW’s ROH? Spend another five years working at shows without cases of water in the back to hopefully get another look from WWE in three years? Five years? How does that work? She was firmly placed in the mid-card throughout all her time in WWE, save for a quick NXT tag title run with the then-Iyo Shirai. Maybe her indie fee goes up because of the former WWE talent status, but is that enough to support a life with a working wage? Is there stability in any of that?

These are the questions that haunt these types of decisions each year in my mind. I get business and I especially get the corporate-ness of it all these days. But I don’t understand why there isn’t a better plan in place for workers who are forced to miss action for an elongated period of time because they got hurt on the job. It’s unfair, it’s unlucky, and it’s unforgivable. Be better, WWE. You have all the money in the world these days — more than you’ve ever had, actually. Figure out how to be better to those who deserve it.

HE’S BETTER THAN YOU …