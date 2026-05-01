Sean Henderson Presents “High Stakes” results: Vetter’s review of Otis Cogar vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a falls count anywhere match, Masato Tanaka vs. Sean Henderson, Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Evans

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Sean Henderson Presents “High Stakes”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Nerd

The event was held in the downtown Las Vegas outdoor shopping district, a block off of the famed Fremont Street Experience, on April 15, 2026. (The ring is directly outside a “Hammered Harry’s” restaurant. This show was released this week on IWTV. Yes, the Mania-week shows continue to trickle out. This appears to be a free show to anyone who walks by. (How do you make any money when it truly doesn’t appear to be any way to sell a ticket???)

The hard camera is on the second level — it feels a long ways away from the ring, pointing almost straight down. This ring has a plain, black, worn-out canvas. “DaShawn2Cents” provided solo commentary. (We can see him at ringside, talking into his phone to call the action!) I’ll point out this show started at MIDNIGHT, so the fact we have 200-300 fans watching is pretty impressive.

* I opted to skip four of the 11 matches; the results of those are courtesy of cagematch.net. Breaks between the matches were edited out, so we have wrestlers walking to the ring (with no intro music!) as soon as the prior match ended.

1. Stan Stylez vs. Sleepy Ed. Stan is muscular and does comedy with whipped cream cans. He always makes me think of Sean “Meat” Stasiak; that is not a compliment. Sleepy Ed’s whole gimmick is that he brings a pillow to the ring and tries to sleep. Yeah, I opted to skip the opener.

Sleepy Ed defeated Stan Stylez at 4:52.

2. Jack Evans vs. Brian Kendrick. The commentator said this is a first-time singles match, which actually seems impossible. (And he’s wrong! Cagematch.net shows they met in ROH in 2005 when Kendrick was “Spanky.” They also met in a tag match in 2010 when Kendrick was teaming with Paul London.) A basic feeling-out process early on. Evans hit a dropkick at 2:30, then a second-rope flying huracanrana that sent Kendrick to the ground. In the ring, Kendrick hit some armdrags. He tied up Evans in a Camel Clutch in the ropes at 5:30. The crowd chanted “We want London!” at Kendrick for a nice 20-year-old reference.

Evans hit a Lionsault-style flying back elbow, then he hit a Sasuke Special dive to the floor! In the ring, Jack hit a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Kendrick hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall. (You wouldn’t know these guys are working in front of 200 fans at a mall area!) Evans hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner, but he missed a second 450. Kendrick immediately tied up Evans and cranked back on his head, but Jack got to the ropes. Jack immediately got a backslide and flipped his whole body over for leverage for the pin. That was really good action from two seasoned pros.

Jack Evans defeated Brian Kendrick at 9:11.

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Conor Claxton. Shotzi wrestled nine or so matches over Mania weekend, and it feels like I’ve now seen all of them. Conor gets the Oney Lorcan comparison — he’s white, bald, and not particularly tall. Shotzi jawed at commentator Shawn2Cents before the bell. Conor slammed her to the mat. She hit a huracananra, then a 619 and a top-rope crossbody block. She dove through the ropes and barreled onto Conor at 2:00. Conor grabbed a chair and jabbed it into her ribs, then cracked it over her back.

Shotzi hit some chops. Claxton delivered some forearm strikes as they continued to loop the ring on the floor. Her head was on an open chair; he kicked the chair (which undoubtedly hurt him more than her!) She hit a back-body drop onto the apron at 4:30, then a running knee onto him as Conor was seated in a chair. They finally got back into the ring, where Shotzi got a nearfall. She suplexed him into the turnbuckles, then hit a rolling cannonball. Conor hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall at 6:00.

Conor got what appears to be a cutting board from under the ring. He hit a back-body drop onto the board and got a nearfall. Shotzi grabbed the chair and cracked it over his head; I hate that. Just unwarranted. She nailed a top-rope flying senton halfway across the ring for the pin. Good brawl, but the unprotected blow to the head — at a free show in a shopping district — is just so unnecessary.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Conor Claxton at 8:07.

4. Landon Hale vs. Isaiah Broner. Landon is really talented; I’ve noted he recently relocated from New England to the Virginia/North Carolina scene, and I’ve compared him to a young Matt Taven. Broner is bigger and visibly stronger; I always compare him to Ahmed Johnson. They locked up top open, and Broner easily shoved him to the mat, then he dropped Hale with a shoulder tackle. Hale couldn’t budge him on an Irish Whip attempt either. Broner hit a LOUD chop that echoed in this open space! Broner hip-tossed him across the ring at 3:00, then again!

Broner hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, and he’s been dominating. Hale hit a springboard dropkick, and they were both down at 5:00. They got up and traded blows. Hale hit an enzuigiri and a Lethal Injection, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Hale hit a running knee to the jaw, but Broner nailed a Black Hole Slam, then a chokeslam for a believable nearfall. They traded chops. Hale hit an enzuigiri and again went for a Lethal Injection, but this time, Broner caught him and hit an F5 faceplant for the pin. Good action.

Isaiah Broner defeated Landon Hale at 8:04.

5. Jonathan Gresham vs. LJ Cleary. Cleary, Lyra Valkyria’s fiancé, is an Irish native who has been on quite a U.S. tour. The fans were all standing, rather far from the ring, and Cleary urged them all to come up right next to the ring. (I liked this; if they aren’t doing any dives to the floor, let the fans get nice and close). They shook hands before locking up for the first time at 1:30. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Gresham twisted the left arm. Cleary finally broke free, and we had a standoff at 5:00.

Gresham slapped him in the face, and that earned some boos! He dragged Cleary to the mat and kept him grounded in a headlock. He tied up an arm and a leg, twisting Cleary in a pretzel. They traded some rollups at 10:00. Gresham snapped off a huracanrana. Cleary rolled him up for the flash pin. Solid match; the first five minutes of any Gresham match are skippable.

LJ Cleary defeated Jonathan Gresham at 10:56.

6. Dr. Redacted vs. Toby Klein in a death match. I didn’t watch… but if I had, I would be more interested in seeing how a crowd of tourists reacted to this.

Dr. Redacted defeated Toby Klein in a death match at 9:11.

7. Marcus Mathers vs. Marc Angel. This was the reason to tune in — it’s father vs. son! I’ve seen Angel compete just a few times; he’s bald and wore a black T-shirt. (Mathers is 23; I assume Angel is 43 to 46). I see on cagematch.net that Angel is 2-0 in prior singles matches, but they haven’t fought each other since 2021.) Mathers hit some armdrags, and Marc stalled in the corner. Angel punched and dropped his son at 3:30! He backed Mathers into a corner and hit some chops and choked him. Mathers hit his step-up mule kick. On the apron, he hit a running Penalty Kick at 5:00.

They looped the ring and brawled. In the ring, Angel hit a clothesline, then a bodyslam at 7:00. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block at 9:00, then a corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit some clotheslines, but Angel stayed on his feet. Angel hit a stunner, then a Canadian Destroyer and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 10:30. He stomped on Marcus and jawed at his son. “You know what? Your mom was right about you! You are a little bitch!” That fired up Mathers, who hit some punches.

Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 12:30. Mathers hit another running Penalty Kick on the apron. Angel kicked the ropes as Mathers re-entered the ring to crotch his son! Angel grabbed the ropes for leverage as he scored the tainted pin! The crowd was not pleased with that finish. Fun match.

Marc Angel defeated Marcus Mathers at 13:31.

8. Emily Jaye vs. Brittnie Brooks. Emily was on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday! Brooks was the heel, and she jawed at the fans. “I just got here, and now I have to wrestle in front of you losers!” Brooks wrestled numerous matches this week, too! They immediately traded forearm strikes. I see on cagematch.net that they have wrestled four times in three-ways or four-ways, but this is a first-ever singles match. Jaye hit a mule kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 1:30. Brooks stomped on her in the corner and continued to jaw at the crowd.

The commentator reiterated what Brooks said — she just got here from a different show! Brooks hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. She hit a suplex at 3:00, planted her knee in Jaye’s spine, and kept Emily grounded. They did the double hair-mare faceplant and were both down at 5:00. Emily fired up and hit some clotheslines and a DDT. Emily avoided the “It’s Brittnie, Bitch” (Eye of the Hurricane) and hit a stunner for the pin. Fine match but far too short.

Emily Jaye defeated Brittnie Brooks at 6:25.

9. Masato Tanaka vs. Sean Henderson. The scrawny, short Sean always gives himself a marquee opponent; I admittedly am not a big fan of his in-ring work. It is a bit surreal that the ECW legend Tanaka is wrestling at a free show in a mall area at about 2 a.m. They immediately traded forearm strikes, and Sean rolled to the floor. Tanaka followed and kept punching him. They brawled away from the ring and over by some of the closed storefronts. Sean threw him head-first into the ring post at 2:00.

Back in the ring, Tanaka was in charge and kept punching the kid. (Seriously, Sean is really short and scrawny.) Sean hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Tanaka suplexed him at 3:30. Henderson hit a chairshot to the unprotected head! Tanaka hit a rolling punch onto the chair, sending it onto Sean’s face. Tanaka hit a brainbuster onto the folded chair, then hit a diving forearm for a believable nearfall. Tanaka cracked him over the head with the chair and hit a sliding forearm strike for the pin. That’s what it should have been, at least.

Masato Tanaka defeated Sean Henderson at 4:49.

10. Christian Napier, Matt Mako, Harlon Abbott, and Julezee vs. Santana Jackson, Bobby Orlando, Brayden Toon, and Junior Benito. I noted that Benito was absent from the C*4 show in Canada — it’s because he’s here! I like Benito, Toon, Mako, and Orlando just fine… but I have given up watching Santana Jackson matches. I think it’s gross and disgusting to cheer on a Michael Jackson act.

Christian Napier, Matt Mako, Harlon Abbott, and Julezee defeated Santana Jackson, Bobby Orlando, Brayden Toon, and Junior Benito at 12:44.

11. Otis Cogar vs. Jimmy Lloyd in a Falls Count Anywhere match. I opted to pass on this, too — just no interest in the outcome.

Otis Cogar defeated Jimmy Lloyd in a Falls Count Anywhere match at 8:22.

Final Thoughts: If I had been in Las Vegas that week, I definitely would have checked out this show. I admire the diehards who stood there between midnight and close to 3 a.m. to take in this show, and I admire that the wrestlers really worked hard considering the late hour and the small crowd.

I didn’t expect it going in, but Jack Evans vs. Brian Kendrick was really good and the best of the seven matches I watched. Mathers vs. his dad was fine and earned second, but the mid-40s Angel is a bit limited on what he can do in the ring, leaving his son to create the movement and action. I’ll go with Broner-Hale for third. Nothing bad here, and everyone is a regular on the indy scene. I’ve noted that Gresham matches always start a bit too slow for my tastes, but the last few minutes are always pretty hot.