ROH on HonorClub results (4/30): Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Menard, Shane Taylor vs. Mance Warner, Lio Rush vs. Alan Angels, TMDK vs. Don Callis Family

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 164)

Taped March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed April 30, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Konosuke Takeshita beat Matt Menard

2. Shane Taylor defeated Mance Warner

3. Stori Denali over Jacey Love

4. Lio Rush beat Alan Angels

5. ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo beat Remi Reade in a Proving Ground match

6. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Soleil and Gringo Loco

7. “The IInspiration” Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee over B3cca and Madi Maxx

8. Viva Van beat Sara Leon

9. Big Bill and Bryan Keith over Nick Halen and Vin Parker

10. Christyan XO beat Frankie B

11. Mark Davis, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta defeated “TMDK” Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito