NXT TV rating: How were the numbers after two Revenge-themed shows?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 541,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 591,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.10 rating. NXT ran against a pair of NBA playoff games and one NHL playoff game. The brand lost a lot of talent to the main roster, so it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the numbers to bounce back. One year earlier, the April 29, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 674,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating.