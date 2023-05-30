NXT TV preview: Weaponized steel cage match set for tonight’s NXT Battleground fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin in a weaponized steel cage match

-The mystery attacker who has targeted female wrestlers will be revealed

Powell’s POV: The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Battleground. The next live event will be Great American Bash and will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).