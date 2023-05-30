WWE Raw preview: Two Money in the Bank qualifying matches set for Monday

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Zoey Stark vs. Natalya in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank qualifier

Powell's POV: Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura qualified for the men's MITB match last night. Raw will be held in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center.