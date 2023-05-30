WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns’ celebration and MITB qualifiers set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion

-LA Knight vs. Montez Ford in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell's POV: Jimmy Uso superkicking Reigns at Night of Champions has set the stage for a big celebration segment. Friday's Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena.