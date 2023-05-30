MLW Fusion preview: Big match six-man tag set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-John Hennigan, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco facing El Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and Rey Horus

Powell’s POV: The six-man tag looks like a really fun match on paper. The show was taped on February 10 in Tijuana. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).